PM Narendra Modi's biopic postponed after revisions by CBFC?

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 11.59 pm April 03 2019, 11.59 pm

The biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role has been hitting the headlines, not always for great reasons. Releasing just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the film was being accused of violating the Election Commission's Code of Conduct and a PIL was filed for the same. While it received a green signal from the Election Commission regarding its release, the Central Board of Film Certification has now suggested two minor cuts in the film, informs our source. The film has been reportedly postponed to April 12 now.

The reason for the delay is not known yet, but the makers are probably yet to receive the final censor certificate. Vivek who is presently in Delhi for promotional purposes will return to Mumbai on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that the producers will receive the certificate and arrange the release, all within two days. However, the delay is yet to be confirmed.

While controversies keep surrounding the film, the makers, however, are never in a mood to take a backfoot. As netizens picked on it for being a 'propaganda' film, they called it a coincidence. “I will leave the business part to Sandip and all the producers, I don’t think about that at all because for me, it’s an inspiring story and I want to say that and I always do that. For me, I have a track record that if it’s a story that I want to say, I will do it with my heart. So propaganda work ho raha hai, nahi ho raha hai, bahar kya chal raha hai… I am just editing my film and completing it the way I want. I don’t get scared or worried about such things, there are other people to get worried about it. And if I start getting bothered about that, my work will get hampered," director Omung Kumar told in.com in an earlier interview.

The actor is in quite an aggressive mode when it comes to answering the political opponents (of PM Modi, primarily) too. "I don't understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's danda," he told reporters.