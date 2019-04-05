PM Narendra Modi's biopic to now release on the first day of general elections

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 10.21 pm April 05 2019, 10.21 pm

Ever since its inception, PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister, has embroiled in debates; more so because of its release around the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Many, especially those with a contradictory political view, called it a propaganda film while Congress strongly objected to the film's release at the time of the election. However, what actually delayed the release was CBFC. After two minor cuts, PM Narendra Modi is now set to release on 11th April.

Incidentally, that is also the first day of Lok Sabha elections. We wonder if the day was a deliberate choice because 11th happens to be a Thursday and the usual release day is Friday which the makers clearly did not pick up. One of the grounds that the opposers of the film chose was that it possibly violated the Election Commission's model code of conduct by releasing near elections. While the film has now met all of the rectifications asked by the CBFC and can't probably be stopped on technical grounds, many wonder if this would influence the voters' sentiments in any way.

After the postponing of the film was announced, several probable reasons started surfacing. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi clarified that it was only the process that was taking time. "Since there are a lot of queries around the certification of the film, (I) would like to give a clear picture: the film is going through the due process of examination and certification according to the requisite guidelines and is yet to be certified as the process is not complete at this point," Joshi told PTI.