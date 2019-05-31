PM Narendra Modi’s swearing in: Shashi Tharoor shares selfies with Kangana Ranaut and other BJP fans

Debanu Das May 31 2019, 12.32 pm May 31 2019, 12.32 pm

Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive time after the NDA won a majority of votes in the recently concluded elections. Modi was sworn-in to his office on May 30 at the oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event not only saw the attendance of political leaders, but also other celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among those who were present. While Modi readied to swear his oath, Tharoor addressed his social media concerns.

Tharoor was among the VIPs who managed to sit as close as possible to the dais. He shared a picture of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in its lit-up glory and mentioned that he was seated just behind the military chiefs. Immediately after that post, Tharoor faced trolls who demanded to know where he was sitting. Tharoor gave in and clarified that he was sandwiched between former BJP minister Vijay Sampla and Sameep Shastri while sharing a selfie.

There's always time for a selfie!

Since so many trolls wanted to know who I was seated next to, I had ex-BJP Minister Vijay Sampla on my left, & @sameepshastri on my right, who posted this pic: pic.twitter.com/S3ZKxa7DmU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2019

However, after I had greeted assorted political & other luminaries, I did run into (&have enjoyable conversations with) a number of Bollywood celebrities, including @shahidkapoor, @karanjohar, @RajkumarHirani, @vivekoberoi & (in pic) Kangana Ranaut. pic.twitter.com/tsVN4lZzTN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 30, 2019

Tharoor’s meetups with fans of the BJP didn’t end there. In fact, he caught up with Vivek Oberoi, whose recent biopic on Modi is running in the theatres. The fiery actress Kangana Ranaut met the politician as well, and the latter even shared a selfie. Tharoor’s fraternisation with the other side was refreshing at a time when every political party is fighting tooth and nail to gain dominance over the other. The Congress leader also had chats with other B-town bigwigs including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani. Several other celebs were also present at the swearing-in, including Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Jeetendra and Rajinikanth.

Led by the BJP, the NDA alliance managed to win 352 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP by itself managed to win 303 seats. The swearing-in ceremony included close to 8,000 guests. Several world leaders from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan were among those present.