PNB Fraud: Kangana, Bipasha allege Gitanjali of unpaid dues and breach of contract

Amidst the ongoing PNB-Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi case, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu have come forward and registered a complaint against Gitanjali Gems for not paying their dues and breach of contract. Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are the main accused in the Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank scam that was executed under fake LoUs.

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has accused Gitanjali Gems of not paying her in full for the endorsements of its brand Nakshatra. “There are outstanding dues on Kangana’s Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract,” said Kangana’s spokesperson to Economic Times. Nakshatra has mostly cast stars as its brand ambassadors. Aishwarya Rai was the brand ambassador in 2004, while Katrina Kaif took the charge in 2008 before the Once Upon a Time in Mumbai actress took over in 2016.

Bipasha Basu, on the other hand, was the brand ambassador Gitanjali’s brands Nakshatra and Gili. Basu has accused that her photographs were used even after her contract with the brand expired, reported the business daily. “My managers then tried their best to stop Gili from using my pictures post my contractual period... but even though we sent them letters, they continued to use my pictures internationally too, because of which I lost many jewellery endorsements,” said Basu, who was signed as Gili’s brand ambassador in 2008. “Post my contract, for a couple of years till now, Gili used my pics even though legally they can’t.”

If that’s not all, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra who is an international icon now is also reportedly seeking legal opinion to terminate her contract as the global ambassador for jeweler Nirav Modi who is the main accused in the PNB scam.