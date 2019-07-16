It was only a few days ago that the news of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s secret wedding took the internet by storm. The lovebirds, who dated for a brief period of five months, got hitched amid a low-key Arya Samaj- style wedding in the capital city, on July 4. Now, after around a week, a series of beautiful pictures from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple, too, has taken to their accounts and gave fans a sneak peek into their special day.
Needless to say, Pooja Batra looked like a dream in her bridal avatar. The Jodi No 1 actor chose a parrot green saree over a typical red outfit and she paired it with a multi-coloured pink and red dupatta. Pooja accessorised her look with not-so-heavy yet beautiful gold jewelry. Nawab, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream kurta-pyjama and a blue turban. All the pictures from their wedding rituals are indeed stunning!
Take a look at all the pictures from Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s wedding here:
View this post on Instagram
#virasat fame actor #PoojaBatra gets married to the actor #nawabshah, we wish them a great life ahead
A post shared by Bollyholics (@bollyholics___) on
Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor spoke to Bombay Times and opened up on his secret wedding to Pooja. He was quoted as saying, “Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting.”
He added, “We hadn't planned anything. We were just ready to start a life together and grow together. There was no point in wasting any time and that's why it happened suddenly. In fact, I tell her that we have less time together as we took some time to get married. I am glad that everything fell in place."
Congratulations to the lovely couple!Read More