Divya Ramnani July 16 2019, 7.08 pm

It was only a few days ago that the news of Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s secret wedding took the internet by storm. The lovebirds, who dated for a brief period of five months, got hitched amid a low-key Arya Samaj- style wedding in the capital city, on July 4. Now, after around a week, a series of beautiful pictures from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple, too, has taken to their accounts and gave fans a sneak peek into their special day.

Needless to say, Pooja Batra looked like a dream in her bridal avatar. The Jodi No 1 actor chose a parrot green saree over a typical red outfit and she paired it with a multi-coloured pink and red dupatta. Pooja accessorised her look with not-so-heavy yet beautiful gold jewelry. Nawab, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream kurta-pyjama and a blue turban. All the pictures from their wedding rituals are indeed stunning!

Take a look at all the pictures from Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah’s wedding here:

Thank you so much for all your Good wishes & Blessings pic.twitter.com/TwmqUUjN22 — Pooja Batra (@iampoojabatra) July 16, 2019

Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor spoke to Bombay Times and opened up on his secret wedding to Pooja. He was quoted as saying, “Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting.”

He added, “We hadn't planned anything. We were just ready to start a life together and grow together. There was no point in wasting any time and that's why it happened suddenly. In fact, I tell her that we have less time together as we took some time to get married. I am glad that everything fell in place."