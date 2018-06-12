Pooja Bhatt: Alia will deal with the dating rumours like a Bhatt girl

Dating rumours of superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gathered steam ever since their upcoming Brahmastra was announced. Amid the news of their blossoming romance, Ranbir also dropped hints by telling that ‘it’s too new to talk about their relationship’. Furthermore, Neetu Kapoor’s comments on Alia’s pictures and Riddhima Kapoor’s bracelet gift to Alia made it evident that the Kapoor family being open about their relationship. But the Bhatt family has remained tight-lipped about the same. Here’s Pooja Bhatt, finally commenting on the rumours of her sister Alia dating Ranbir.

“Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn’t bother me. What was not true didn’t bother me. And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. I think that this is her time in the sun”, Pooja told The Indian Express on the sidelines of an event.

“We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are,” she added.

We recently witnessed Alia listening to Ranbir’s newly released song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh on loop, on her Instagram story. She was also said to have dined out with Ranbir’s family and walking hand-in-hand with Ranbir’s niece Samara Sahni. While the buzz is getting louder with the actress gelling up with Ranbir’s family and falling in love with his songs, it’s surprising to see sister Pooja turning the entire story and calling it a rumour!

Call it a rumour or not, fans love to see them together and can’t wait for their first on-screen appearance in Brahmastra.