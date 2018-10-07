Pooja Bhatt: Directors had a problem with me asking for script

Pooja Bhatt is known for her performance in movies like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sir, Tamanna, Zakhm to name a few. She is not just an actor but is also a filmmaker and has directed movies like Paap, Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2. Pooja has also produced numerous films including the likes of Dushman, Sur: The Melody of Life, Jism, etc. Recently, while talking at the India Today Conclave East 2018, the actor-filmmaker revealed what made her take up filmmaking.

Pooja said, "I was 23 when I decided to be a filmmaker because I was appalled by the work that was being offered to me. Directors had a problem about me asking for a script. They said, 'Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hai islie dimaag kharab hai.'”

"But I ended up making a film like Tamanna. It was a flop but it got me a national award. After that I made films like Dushman, Zakhm and then Jism, which made more business than other films," she added.

Pooja also went on to reveal how she decided to have Sunny Leone in mainstream Bollywood films. "I introduced Sunny Leone to the nation. America did not accept her in mainstream cinema. I've seen mothers running up to her with babies, and Sunny told me that this would never happen in the US. They would have not accepted any adult star in films, but India accepted her," the actress said.

Pooja is now all set for her big screen comeback with father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Duut, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.