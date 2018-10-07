image
Sunday, October 7th 2018
English
Pooja Bhatt: Directors had a problem with me asking for script

Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt: Directors had a problem with me asking for script

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 07 2018, 3.05 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodDaddyDhokhaDil Hai Ki Manta NahinEntertainmentholidayJism 2Kajraaremahesh bhattPaapPooja BhattSadaksadak 2SirSunny LeoneTamannaZakhm
nextConfirmed! Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Salman Khan’s Bharat
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga challenge: Salman Khan is bachelor #1 as he nails the task

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt goes the Varun Dhawan way, picks up a home production

#SuiDhaagaChallenge: Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor show off their sui dhaaga skills