image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Pooja Bhatt opens up about being molested by a friend

Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt opens up about being molested by a friend

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 06 2018, 5.02 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentmahesh bhattMeTooNana PatekarPooja Bhatt
nextNushrat Bharucha: Vacation is in her ‘nature’
ALSO READ

Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

An ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!

Aaradhya Bachchan is already slaying the ramp!