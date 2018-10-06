Pooja Bhatt opens up about being molested by a friend

#MeToo movement finally got a voice in Bollywood in actor Tanushree Dutta. Following which, slowly other actors are mustering courage to speak up on how they have been sexually harassed on different occasions. Today, yet another Bollywood celeb has come out to share her heinous story. It’s Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt, who revealed at the India Today Conclave East 2018 that a male friend once grabbed her breast at an airport.

“You’re imagining an enemy out there when the enemy will be right here sitting next to you,” she said. While speaking of which, she further emphasised that women need to be smart, aware every time and to be able to confront their offenders.

The actor also went on to make another shocking revelation talking about how she was once in a relationship with an alcoholic abuser and what happened when she voiced against him.

"I was in a relationship with an alcoholic, and he hit me. I spoke up and the industry asked me why I was washing dirty linen in public? But I'm just as vulnerable. Being Mahesh Bhatt's daughter doesn't make it hurt any less,” she said.

Also commenting on the Tanushree-Nana row, she defended Tanushree saying, "I've heard people call Nana a gentlemen, and I know there are those who call him a bully. The point is, Tanushree should not be silent and this matter must be investigated."