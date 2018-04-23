Pooja Bhatt trolled for calling out Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua and Unnao rapes

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actor Pooja Bhatt is flaming over the twitter feed for calling out Amitabh Bachchan over his statement on the Kathua rape case last week. The actor has been trolled quite a few times post that. However, Bhatt hasn’t stepped back in placing her trollers with befitting replies. Big B, at the launch of Badumbaa song last week, refused to give any statement on the Kathua rape. He just said, its ‘Terrible to talk about it’. Pooja Bhatt brought this up on twitter and the trolls on this are going viral.

After Amitabh Bachchan’s statement got viral, Bhatt tweeted comparing senior Bachchan’s role in his film Pink. Bachchan played the role of a lawyer in the movie Pink, where he defended three women against false allegations after one of them was molested. The actress faced a series of trolls being targeted at her alcoholic habit on one of them. Bhatt gave it back calling herself a ‘recovering alcoholic’ and being proud of it.

I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? 🙏 https://t.co/JHnc8PLDXY — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 20, 2018

A ‘recovering’ alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober 😃🙏 pic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018

The actress took the challenge of quitting alcohol and calling it the best gift she could give herself. "It was Christmas when I finally decide to pull the plug. I sat with my four cats, put my phone on the silent mode, made myself dinner, toasted myself with a glass of water and went to bed." Bhatt had told The Times of India. ​