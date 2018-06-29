Poonam Pandey has been uploading 'festive' videos, and you should watch it at your own risk!

When we say Poonam Pandey, the first thing that comes to our mind is… No, we are not talking anything dirty. The first thing that comes to our mind is the word controversy. The actress has been in news for mostly her bold statements, pictures and most importantly for her videos. But, the most interesting videos are her festival videos.

Poonam used to share videos on her YouTube channel on the occasions of festivals. Yes, there’s a video on Diwali, there’s a video on Christmas, and there’s a video on Holi too.

So, let’s talk about the video that she had shared during Christmas. The video was named as Jingle Boobs, and it was only focused on her… Do we need to tell you where? The video got quite popular and has received more than one million views.

Now let’s talk about Holi. It’s a festival of colours and many celebs wish their fans Happy Holi during that time. But, Poonam’s style to wish her fans Happy Holi was unique. Why don’t you watch it here…

And now it is time to talk about Diwali. Poonam started the video very well. She was dressed properly and we were quite happy to see her in that avatar. But then moving forward as usual this one too turned out to be a BOLD video.

Well, we know that Valentine’s Day is not a festival, but as we are talking about the videos by Poonam Pandey we thought to include this one too. Poonam actually showed how she celebrated the Valentine’s Day. Maybe singles out there can take some inspiration.

While Poonam has not made a mark with her acting skills, these videos of her surely keep her in news.