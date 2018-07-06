home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Poonam Pandey tries to compliment Suhana Khan's bikini bod but sounds rather narcissistic

First published: July 06, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

So, we recently saw a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, killing it in a bikini. Suhana has grown up to be a gorgeous lady and looks completely Bollywood-ready. No wonder her photo was breaking the internet! Meanwhile, another self-proclaimed celebrity is all out there, giving some praise away and expecting a heavy return.

Poonam Pandey took to Instagram and shared a photo which has herself wearing bare minimum cloth on one side, and Suhana's photo on the other side. Here's what she has to say!

If After me any one i Liked Carrying a Bikini so Well is @iamsrk Daughter #SuhanaKhan Helluva Sexy.. Kudoos!! To this Girl for Such a Gr8 Body #BikiniBody #inShape #Toned

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

Honestly, that sounded more of narcissism and less of a compliment!

Poonam is also learning martial arts these days. She also shared a video with us, albeit we couldn't see her doing much there.

 

Learning Kung-Fu “Tai Chi” The Martial Arts by Grand Master CK Sir.

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

Never mind!

