Poonam Pandey tries to compliment Suhana Khan's bikini bod but sounds rather narcissistic

So, we recently saw a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, killing it in a bikini. Suhana has grown up to be a gorgeous lady and looks completely Bollywood-ready. No wonder her photo was breaking the internet! Meanwhile, another self-proclaimed celebrity is all out there, giving some praise away and expecting a heavy return.

Poonam Pandey took to Instagram and shared a photo which has herself wearing bare minimum cloth on one side, and Suhana's photo on the other side. Here's what she has to say!

Honestly, that sounded more of narcissism and less of a compliment!

Poonam is also learning martial arts these days. She also shared a video with us, albeit we couldn't see her doing much there.

Never mind!