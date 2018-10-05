Poonam Pandey's Sugar Biscuit is rather spicy

Poonam Pandey has bagged a role opposite veteran actor Shakti Kapoor in an upcoming film titled The Journey of Karma. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the film, which has already garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. Her much-awaited song from the film, Sugar Biscuit, is soon to be out and Poonam treated fans with a still from the song on Friday. Have a look!

The still shows Shakti Kapoor carrying Poonam on his shoulders and the latter is seen donning a blue bikini. Along with the post, Poonam also informed fans that the song will be finally unveiled today (October 5) at 7 pm.

The film is about a girl who is financially very poor and stays with her mother. She has her own dreams to pursue and wants to study in America but her financial conditions stand as a barrier. Shakti plays an old rich man in the film whom Poonam happens to meet while struggling to make money.

Talking about the film, Poonam told News18, "I had a great experience shooting with Shakti Kapoor sir. He used to call me Lolita on set. I simply loved filming love making scenes with Shakti sir.”

“The trailer's response is fab too. Trust me this one was completely unexpected, the numbers are already millions and I am excited about it," she added.