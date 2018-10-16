Poor Taimur feels neglected as papa Saif clicks pic with fan!

The more and more pictures and videos we see of chhote nawab Taimur, the more we fall for his cuteness. He is one adorable kid who is growing up pretty fast and also seems to be a quick learner, grasping in the know-hows of the film industry. We can also credit his star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for training him accordingly.

Now, a fresh picture of him is doing the rounds of social media in which we see Taimur accompanying his dad to the gym, but he seems to be feeling neglected as his papa is busy getting clicked with an excited fan.

We really love the way Taimur is staring at his daddy who is busy looking into the cameras posing for a picture with a fan. Also, we wonder what Taimur was up to in the gym. Speaking of his adorable pictures and videos, we cannot get over a recent video in which he asked the paps to address him as Tim and not Taimur. Yes, this did happen as the moment the shutterbugs spotted Taimur walking out of the car with his nanny, they kept on calling out to him, and he very cutely told them, “It is Tim”. Aww! Can it get any cuter than this?

Right from his smile to his waves to the paps, we think no other star-kid could do what he is doing right now.