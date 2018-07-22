Poorna Patel weds amidst the best of Bollywood glitz and glamour

Former Aviation Minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna Patel tied the knot to long-time boyfriend and industrialist Namit Soni in a glitzy wedding on Saturday night. The wedding reception was attended by the best of Bollywood and even biggies Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were in attendance. A-listers from the world of sport, led by MS Dhoni and family, too danced the night away at the wedding. MS and Sakshi were a constant across the bride's wedding functions with Sakshi taking the stage at the sangeet.Social media has been teeming with videos of our Bollywood stars shaking a leg at the wedding. The last time fans got inside access to a glam wedding was when style icon Sonam Kapoor married her businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja. Here’s a glimpse at all the action from Poorna Patel’s wedding reception.
My Dearest @poornapatel and @namitvsoni #congratulations #togetherforever ...#poornapatel looking #beautiful #elegant and #ethereal in #classic and #timeless #White #self#Thread #artwork #and #sparkle #manishmalhotralabel #indianwear #glamourous #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld
#poornabanisoni HERE’S TO LOVE & LAUGHTER & HAPPILY EVER AFTER 🥂🥂 TEAM #theweddingsaga Who Have Had The Privilege To Be Closely Associated With SHRI PRAFUL PATEL & FAMILY Takes This Beautiful Opportunity To Wish The GORGEOUS COUPLE @poornapatel & @namitvsoni A Marriage Filled With Timeless Love&Happiness!!! #poornapatel #namitsoni #weddingwishes #weddingphotography #mumbai #congratulations #theweddingsaga #mumbaiwedding
Sakshi on #poornapatel's Sangeet ceremony!!! #sangeetceremony #instadaily #instalove #photooftheday @poornapatel #wedding #mumbai #india @instant_bollywood_updates #instant_bollywood_updates ##cricketer #cricketlove #ziva #zivadhoni #sakshidhoni #msdhoni #dhoni #mahendrasinghdhoni #indiancricketteam #ict #bollywood #bollywoodlove #afashionistasdiaries #fashion #familygoals #family #fashiongoals
#zaheerkhan #sagarikaghatge #yuvrajsingh at a sangeet #poornapatel