Porn wasn't always Sunny for Leone

Her biopic Karenjit, honest and fierce, has earned applause from the netizens. Sunny Leone, who is set to be back with another season of Splitsvilla, recently sat for a tête-à-tête with the press. A conversation with her is always something we look forward to, especially because of the giveaways she has under her sleeves. Apart from speaking at length about her work and personal life, Sunny also revealed that her first encounter with pornography wasn't pleasing at all.

“As a child you don’t know what you are gonna do in life. View as a child when you are eight, ten or maybe coming of age is completely different when you become an adult. So at that time it was gross and weird and never in a million years would I have thought that I would be entering a field where I was ten years before saying, ‘Oh my God this is disgusting," the former adult star told Bollywood Hungama.

That makes sense. Life, many times, takes unpredictable turns. But one must admit how courageously Sunny has dealt with all the judgments that came her away. Besides being a successful name in Bollywood, she's a mother to her three children now.

It's all sunny now!