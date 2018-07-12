Post a Tamil debut, Vivek Oberoi eyeing the Kannada film industry!

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s career has been going quite well, with his web series and regional movie projects. Like, last year he had made his Tamil debut with Thala Ajith’s Vivegam and now, he is all set to enter the Sandalwood industry with Rustum.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of ace choreographer Ravi Varma and is bankrolled under Jayanna Combines.

In the past, Ravi had expressed a desire to rope in a Bollywood actor and he has now zeroed down on Vivek for this role. The other cast members in his film include Shivarajkumar, Shraddha Srinath and Mayuri in pivotal roles.

Rustum also marks the debut of Harish Uthaman of Gouvaram fame and legendary Tami director Mahendra of Theri fame, in the Sandalwood industry. The role of the antagonist will be portrayed by new talent Arjun Gowda. Reportedly, Shivarajkumar will essay a cop, whereas Vivek’s role has been kept under wraps as of now.

A source close to a leading portal revealed, “The film’s shooting is currently on and Shivarajkumar is participating in the shoot. Vivek will be joining the sets soon.” The music will be composed by Anoop Seelin. The makers are looking for a December 24 release for the movie.