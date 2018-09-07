Post Baahubali, Karan Johar eyes another biggie, turns presenter for Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus 2.0 is clearly THE most anticipated movie of the year. Since, the first announcement and the poster launch, everybody has been awaiting to see the extravaganza unfold on the big screen.

Sadly, the movie has been facing multiple delays and that’s surely left the followers a wee bit disheartened. But nevertheless, the makers are ensuring that the curiosity and hype around their massive project stays to the point and hence are now back in the game, as they announced the teaser release date. The first teaser of 2.0 will be unveiled on September 13, 2018.​

Wait, things don’t stop at that, because there’s something even more exciting in-store. Well, the darling filmmaker of Bollywood, Karan Johar has now joined hands with the project and come aboard as the presenter. He announced about this exciting collaboration on his social media page.

It’s pretty interesting to see KJo’s interest veer toward South cinema, the first one being the hugely successful Baahubali. Karan had turned presenter for the second part, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, which went on to become a bigger hit than its predecessor. Now, as he eyes another South biggie, in the form of 2.0, we’ve realised that the man is playing his cards well.

Speaking of 2.0, the movie is a sequel to the 2010 flick Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is made on a lavish budget around Rs 400 crore. Rajinikanth’s back to his magnificent act and Akshay Kumar joins the scene in a negative role. Amy Jackson has been roped in as the female lead on the project.