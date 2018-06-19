Post Bharat, Priyanka will teamup with Vishal Bharadwaj for THIS film

After taking Hollywood by storm, Actress Priyanka Chopra will soon make her return to Bollywood. The actress will soon be back in the bay and will soon start shooting for her first Bollywood film in 2 years. She will be seen opposite Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

But there’s some more good news for PeeCee fans. After work on Bharat is done, Priyanka will begin work on Vishal Bharadwaj’s next. The director in a recent interview revealed that a film with Priyanka is on cards. “Priyanka is now a huge international star, I met her 3-4 times in New York. But she’s still the same, and we both are looking forward to work with each other. Most probably I’ll do my [adaptation of, Shakespeare’s] Twelfth Night with her.”

Priyanka and Vishal have worked together in films such as Kaminey in 2009 and 7 Khoon Maaf in 2011. The Omkara director says that he shares a special relationship with Priyanka Chopra. “Ek to she’s a huge star, vo to sab ko pata hai par she’s a very real person. When you are with her, you don’t feel that Priyanka is a star. Mujhe lagta hai Priyanka dost hai (I feel Priyanka is my friend). Matlab uske sath yaron wali baat hai,” he says.

Well looks like with her announcement of coming back to Bollywood films, Priyanka’s plate is already full with offers and we are now eagerly awaiting the two to officially announce their collaboration.