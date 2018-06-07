Post Cannes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto is now all set for Sydney Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto recently made it to the 71st International Cannes Film Festival. The biographical film on the Indo-Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead, is the only Indian film to have made it to the festival this year. Post impressing the audience at the French Riviera, the film is now all set for the Sydney Film Festival.

Reports suggest that Manto will be screened at the Dendy Opera Quays Cinema on June 16 and 17. Director Nandita Das, who is said to attend the screening of the film, is quite excited for the same. “After an overwhelming response at Cannes, I am very happy to be going to the Sydney Film Festival with Manto. The power of cinema is its ability to transcend countries and cultures,” Nandita told IANS.

“It is still the beginning of my Manto journey, so I am very curious to see how the audiences react in different parts of the world, before it finally releases in India later this year. While the context of the film is local, I feel the story will resonate universally. At the core, Manto is about troubled times and one man trying to make sense of it all. And it was relevant then and will continue to be relevant for a long time to come,” she further added.

Nandita will also be taking her son to the film festival. Talking about the same, she said that it’s a unique experience to share these special moments with one’s child. “We both are looking forward to the Sydney experience”, she said.

Nawazuddin, however, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Thackeray and hence won’t be attending the fest.