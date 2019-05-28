Post-Kalank's debacle, Karan Johar shelves Drive?

Subhash K Jha May 28 2019, 2.18 pm May 28 2019, 2.18 pm

It has become a bit of a joke at Dharma Productions. Drive, which was meant to be released a year ago, has missed at least four release dates so far. The latest release date to be knocked down is June 28. According to a report in a tabloid, the film is not ready yet since the action scenes are taking longer than expected. But the problem, according to insiders, runs much deeper.

“Drive has just not shaped up well, it’s as simple as that. Karan Johar being a kind-hearted producer didn’t want the film to be announced as ‘shelved’ as this would damage director Tarun Mansukhani’s career,” says a source in the know.

Manusukhani, it may be recalled, directed the successful Dostana for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2008. Thereafter plans to make the sequel to Dostana was announced and scrapped at least three times, as Karan was not happy with Mansukhani’s script. The shooting for Drive, a remake of the 2011 American film of the same name, started nearly 3 years ago. The film was completed, but the end product did not meet up with the quality standards of Dharma Production. For more than a year, Karan Johar has been struggling to set things right on this production.

“It was meant to be Bollywood’s own Fast & Furious with never-before car chases and a road frenzy that would give Indian audiences a new high. Sadly there’s nothing ‘Fast’ about the way the project has developed, although Karan Johar is certainly ‘Furious’ at the end product,” says the source.

Sources say Drive may end up being shelved or shown on the streaming platform. “Rest assured it won’t make it into the theatres. After Kalank and Student Of The Year 2, Karan Johar can’t risk another potential debacle,” says the source.