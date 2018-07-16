Post Rahul Gandhi's remarks on freedom of expression, Madhur Bhandarkar slams him for not backing Indu Sarkar

Numerous times, works of fictions including books and films have irked politicians. The ideal freedom of expressions and speech that liberates an artist to create what he wants, is probably utopian. The recent Padmaavat controversy was a proof. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar which dealt with the emergency period initiated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, too met with an absolutely negative response from Congress workers, leading to more violent protests at places. Bhandarkar now claims he sought help from Rahul Gandhi but he didn't receive any. This came after Rahul batted in favour of freedom of expression and speech.

Dear @RahulGandhi ji here is a compilation of the harrowing experience I had when ur party workers tried to police & control my FOE during my film #InduSarkar I was hounded at various cities to 5 star hotel to the censor board office. I requested 4 ur support but u didn't. pic.twitter.com/1y93DgVOXm — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 15, 2018

Recently, Netflix India's original series Sacred Games that had a mention of the Bofors scam and had a dialogue apparently maligning Rajiv Gandhi, has come under the radar of Congress workers. A case has been lodged against the makers. But on the contrary to the workers, the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, has stated he believed in the fundamental freedom of expression and wouldn't oppose to Sacred Games.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

This got director Anurag Kashyap hailing him but ended up irking Bhandarkar. The latter also shared a video of Congress workers threatening him.

Meanwhile, a legal complaint was also filed against the show for allegedly insulting Rajiv Gandhi using foul language. A plea claiming removal of the scene has been filed at Delhi High Court.