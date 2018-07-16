home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Post Rahul Gandhi's remarks on freedom of expression, Madhur Bhandarkar slams him for not backing Indu Sarkar

First published: July 16, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Numerous times, works of fictions including books and films have irked politicians. The ideal freedom of expressions and speech that liberates an artist to create what he wants, is probably utopian. The recent Padmaavat controversy was a proof. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar which dealt with the emergency period initiated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, too met with an absolutely negative response from Congress workers, leading to more violent protests at places. Bhandarkar now claims he sought help from Rahul Gandhi but he didn't receive any. This came after Rahul batted in favour of freedom of expression and speech. 

Recently, Netflix India's original series Sacred Games that had a mention of the Bofors scam and had a dialogue apparently maligning Rajiv Gandhi, has come under the radar of Congress workers. A case has been lodged against the makers. But on the contrary to the workers, the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, has stated he believed in the fundamental freedom of expression and wouldn't oppose to Sacred Games.

This got director Anurag Kashyap hailing him but ended up irking Bhandarkar. The latter also shared a video of Congress workers threatening him.

Meanwhile, a legal complaint was also filed against the show for allegedly insulting Rajiv Gandhi using foul language. A plea claiming removal of the scene has been filed at Delhi High Court. 

