Post Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju stint, daddy Rishi Kapoor to do a biopic!

With Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor's career has bounced back and how. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt raked in oodles of love and moolah to emerge as a blockbuster.

Now it seems the biopic bug has bitten his dad too. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has stated in the past that he would not want a movie on his life but seems like he has no reservations on playing another real-life character. Brace yourselves because Kapoor has been approached to play none other than the legendary author and columnist, Khushwant Singh.

He revealed his upcoming project during an interview with Hindustan Times, when the topic of biopics was broached. He said, “Let me tell you that I have been approached for a biopic. And it’s very interesting that somebody wants me to agree at this stage [of my career] to do it. They want to make a biopic on Khushwant Singh with me [portraying Singh].”

He also mentioned that he was intrigued with the very idea of a biopic being made on Khushwant Singh’s life.

“When I heard about it, I said it sounds good because a lot of people do not know [about] his earlier life. He had a very daring and colourful life in his younger days,” he said.

Khushwant Singh, who died in 2014, is best remembered for his literary works. One of his books, Train to Pakistan, was also made into a film in 1998.