Post Rohit Sharma’s double ton, ex girlfriend Sofia Hayat spews venom

India’s stand-in captain Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 208 against Sri Lanka the other day and dedicated the match winning innings to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on their second anniversary. Little did he know that his former flame Sofia Hayat would be unhappy by his celebration. Sharma’s stellar innings came off only 153 balls and included 13 fours and 12 sixes. It was Rohit’s third double hundred in his career and it helped India post 392 on board and win by 141.

Post the innings, Rohit made a heartfelt gesture to his wife and soon drew the ire of Sofia, who wasn’t happy at all. Rohit’s ex lauded his performance but made sure to berate him in the same breath. Speaking to the media, Hayat said she was happy for Rohit’s success but she believes people are ‘discriminating things’ based on gender.

Hayat went on to add that cricket is ‘just a bat-ball game’ and that people are lauding Rohit because he is a man.

“No one went this crazy when Kanchanmala (Pande) won the Olympics with her disability. That was something more encouraging and should have been more praised as per my opinion. I would be celebrating something better or social cause, not on this for sure,” she said.

Hayat didn’t stop there. Talking about Rohit’s gesture to his wife, she said "He (Rohit) has this old habit to credit his partner. When I was in his life, I used to be credited but I use to cry only when he played bad. I'm happy that Rohit has finally found someone who is trying to make him move on from me”.

Well, this isn’t the first time Hayat went all bonkers on her former boyfriend. Earlier this year, she posted an image on Twitter showing her deliberate attempt to block Rohit’s twitter handle.