Post Sanju’s success, Vicky Kaushal recalls the days when he knocked at doors, got replaced last minute

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s latest release Sanju, biopic of Bollywood’s Baba Sanjay Dutt has impressed a major set of people. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer which is in its third week is going all guns breaking one record after another at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 500 crore worldwide whereas it also entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club in India. Not just Ranbir , but his reel life best friend Vick Kaushal too has been appreciated for his act in the film.

“Good films not only help me grow as an actor but as a human being. I just feel I am a kid who is learning how to walk, trying to understand how the floor feels right now. The last three years have been overwhelming — getting the opportunity to work with the likes of Neeraj Ghaywan, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Meghna Gulzar… both motivates and humbles me. If you are focused, then the rewards this industry gives you are just amazing,” he said in a media interview recently.

Looking back, Vicky recalls the time when things were not this colourful. “Audition phase mein bahut lagta tha ki kya hoga… I was knocking at every door for auditions. I would meet people and say, ‘please give me a chance’. There have also been times when I would get selected for a role, [but] at the last moment, would get replaced. It was disheartening and every time such things happened, the finishing line seemed too far,” says the actor.

The actor’s last few releases have worked wonders and he has been getting a positive feedback for his acting skills be it Raazi, Lust Stories, Love per square foot and others. The actor who was a nobody when he made his debut has slowly become one of the bankable actors in Bollywood.

Vicky humbly gives all the credit of his successful ventures to everyone who has worked for his films. “I feel lucky to be able to work with such great filmmakers on such wonderful stories. However, I can’t take credit for Masaan (2015), Love per Square Foot, Raazi, or Lust Stories. Agar logon ne meri tareef ki hain, then that means they took the story back home. So the credit goes to the directors, editors, and cinematographers. I am just a part of the story and worked on it for a few days, but there are people who worked for years,” he says.

Well looks like it’s Vicky’s time in Bollywood.