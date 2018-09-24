Post Stree’s success, Shraddha Kapoor dives into Saina Nehwal biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is a busy bee. The actress had two releases in a span of 3 weeks and another film waiting for shoot to begin. Her latest project to go on floors happens to be the Saina Nehwal biopic. We were the first ones to let you know that the movie is pretty much back on track as Shraddha convinced the makers post the success of Stree.

Now, it has rung true as the movie has started rolling and the production house T-series tweeted the same.

We see Shraddha with a clapboard alongside director Amole Gupte and producer Bhushan Kumar. It is indeed great news that the project has finally gone to the floors given that the film was put on the backburner since last year. It all began in April 2017 when the announcement was made with Shraddha Kapoor’s name as the lead. The actress was spotted on multiple occasions training for the role, but, thereafter, it was put on hold and reports of it being shelved were also doing the rounds.

Shraddha’s several flops were touted as one of the prime reasons for the halt in the film’s progress even as some claimed she had no dates to allocate. But, it seems like that’s a thing of the past now that she’s very much back. As per our sources, her recent meeting with the filmmaker and producers proved to be fruitful for the commencement of the movie.