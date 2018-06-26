Post the IIFA fever, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon are back in the bay!

From Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to the evergreen Rekha, our B-Townies burned the IIFA stage on fire with their breathtaking performances this year.

Now, the IIFA fever is over and they are back to the bay. Our shutterbugs clicked celebs like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Nushrat Bharucha as they returned to Mumbai. Mallika Sherawat was also photographed at the airport, although she didn't attend the IIFA Awards 2018, which took place in Bangkok.

Here are the pictures:

Wearing a dark grey cardigan over a black tee and torn pants, Karan Johar had his pout in place at the airport. Also, we liked the deep red coloured luggage bag that he had with him.

Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were all smiles as they were clicked at the airport together. They even shared a laugh over something.

Kriti Sanon looked pretty in a maroon dress which had a thigh-high slit and she paired the dress with white sneakers.

Fresh from the box office success of Race 3, actor Bobby Deol was clicked at the airport in a black tee and grey jeans.

Nushrat Bharucha was snapped at the airport in a black and-white jacket, a multi-coloured tee and black jeans. Like Kriti, she too chose white sneakers to round off her look.

And we also spotted Mallika Sherawat wearing a printed loose top with grey pants and white shoes.