Prabhas finally ready to settle down, opts for an ARRANGED MATCH?

The resounding success of Baahubali franchise made South sensation Prabhas a globally successful superstar. The actor who had been a popular face in the South film industry for a long while, earned unimaginable fame post the humongous success of ‘Baahubali’.

Post the conclusion of the second instalment, rumours started floating around about Prabhas planning to settle down. In fact, for a long time, there were speculations about Baahubali Prabhas and Devasena Anushka Shetty being a couple in real life as well. However, the two have denied these rumours time and again, stating that they are just good friends.

Now, it’s been almost a year, but the reports around his marriage refuse to die down. In fact, they have only increased now as the popular Telugu actor Gopichand spoke about the same. Gopichand who is a close friend of the actor revealed recently that the superstar is ready to get married now. He further revealed that they have been looking for a suitable bride for the humble actor.

So the Baahubali star is opting for an arranged match. Sivagami would be happy. *winks*

Prabhas himself is yet to open up on the matter, but if at all this is true then, his female fans are sure to be disappointed heavily because he has been an eligible bachelor for a long time now.

Workwise, he will be seen in the action-packed trilingual ‘Saaho’ which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh in it.