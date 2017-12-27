Prabhas: Shraddha Kapoor has a very important role in Saaho

After the success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is ready with a role which is more in the now. Shraddha Kapoor plays his love interest and it's almost certain that the film will open well at the box office. There, however, seems to be some confusion about the role, or the length of the role rather, that Shraddha will be playing. Rumour has it that Kapoor's role has been reduced to song and dance sequences in the film.

Prabhas, though, rubbished all such rumors saying Shraddha is the "best choice" for the role. "The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character," said Prabhas to PTI.

Speaking about his co-star’s dedication to her work, Prabhas said that unlike many south stars who shifted to Bollywood, Shraddha is very hardworking and is very comfortable on the sets.

Shraddha, 30, began shooting for some of the action sequences for Saaho in Hyderabad. However Prabhas is currently in Los Angeles, and he will be joining her around January 5 for a month-long schedule.

"The team has till now shot for almost 40-45 days. We will start shooting for the major action sequences soon. We are planning to release the film next year,” said Prabhas. Depending on the progress of the film, an exact date for the release will be finalized.

Interestingly, Shraddha was not the first choice for Saaho and Alia Bhatt was approached for the role. Alia was reportedly not too happy with the role so she opted out.​