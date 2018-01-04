Prabhas won’t risk a Baahubali-like film again

Prabhas dedicated 5 years of his life for the making of epic drama ‘Baahubali’. It’s a film that brought him global recognition and made tons of money at the box office. But none of these factors will make Prabhas work on a Baahubali-like film again. While working on the film, Prabhas did not sign any other project and that has lead the 38-year-old actor to believe that as a performer he has a shelf-life and taking such a risk again can have an adverse effect on his career.

“Actors have limited time. We also have a shelf life. I think I can’t give five years to one project now. Even if I ever give that much time, I will simultaneously keep doing other projects because age is also a factor. It will not be good for my career,” Prabhas told PTI in an interview.

The actor said the two-part fantasy drama was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and he was aware that the grand scale of the project demanded a certain level of dedication. Prabhas wants to build upon his success and take his career forward with projects that have universal appeal, something that “Baahubali” achieved.

“Most of my projects now will have a universal appeal. Regional cinema is different, so now I am trying to choose stories that cater to my audiences across the country. I will do stories which most of the audiences like.”

Talking about his films, Prabhas will next be seen in ‘Saaho’ which is a trilingual movie, to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him and is slated to release later this year.