If there is anything that Alia Bhatt is known for, it is her eagerness to try anything new coming her way. From making GIFs on herself to making her own YouTube channel to share a part of her personal life with fans, Alia wants to try it all. She now made her first appearance in a music video with the Punjabi song Prada by The Doorbeen. The song was released on Tuesday by the new record label JJust Music.
Check out Prada by The Doorbeen below:
The dance party song has been written, composed and sung by The Doorbeen. Shreya Sharma lent her voice for the song as well even though she did not make an appearance in the song. In the song, Alia can be seen in a variety of different outfits as she dances with an unending boost of energy visible in each of her dance moves. Alia had revealed her involvement with the song when she had shared the song's poster on her social media. Fans were overjoyed by this and couldn' t wait for the release of the song itself.
Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on
The Doorbeen is particularly known for their recent Punjabi song titled Lamberghini which was released in 2018. It has become the most viewed Punjabi song on YouTube with more than 200 million views. Talking about Prada the duo expressed their excitement getting the chance to work with Alia Bhatt for their song. Gautam Sharma, one half of The Doorbeen duo said, "We were over the moon when we found out that she had come on-board. And when we met her on set, we were happier! She made us feel so comfortable and she’s so sweet and humble! She didn’t make us feel like newcomers or that she’s such a big star. She cracked jokes and chatted with us so much that we were completely at ease and the shoot was done smoothly." Well, it seems that the professional bond shared by The Doorbeen and Alia Bhatt suggests potential future projects.Read More