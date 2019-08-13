Soheib Ahsan August 13 2019, 2.28 pm August 13 2019, 2.28 pm

If there is anything that Alia Bhatt is known for, it is her eagerness to try anything new coming her way. From making GIFs on herself to making her own YouTube channel to share a part of her personal life with fans, Alia wants to try it all. She now made her first appearance in a music video with the Punjabi song Prada by The Doorbeen. The song was released on Tuesday by the new record label JJust Music.

Check out Prada by The Doorbeen below:

The dance party song has been written, composed and sung by The Doorbeen. Shreya Sharma lent her voice for the song as well even though she did not make an appearance in the song. In the song, Alia can be seen in a variety of different outfits as she dances with an unending boost of energy visible in each of her dance moves. Alia had revealed her involvement with the song when she had shared the song's poster on her social media. Fans were overjoyed by this and couldn' t wait for the release of the song itself.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post:

