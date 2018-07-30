Prakash Jha too to bring a mathematician’s biopic; not deterred by the Super 30 controversy

Biopics are the current rage in Bollywood. With Sanju raking in more than Rs 300 crores, not only is the audience is interested in watching lives unfold on screen, but also are the makers striving to bring stories of different people to us. However, the recent one, Super 30, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and has Hrithik Roshan in the lead, may fall in some trouble. Reason being that students have alleged that Kumar has put forth fraudulent numbers. Anyway, another filmmaker seems ready to bring us the story of another mathematician, and this scandal does not seem to deter him. We are talking about Prakash Jha.

Reportedly, Raajneeti fame director is all set to make a biopic on the life of eminent mathematician of Bihar, Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh. Singh is widely known for his work on Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector.

Confirming the same, Prakash Jha said, “Dr Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the brilliant mathematician from Bihar is our national treasure. His life is so inspiring, I would love to direct a biopic on him. I have been reading about and tracking the life of Vashishtha Narayan Singh since many years. His is a story of tremendous highs and lows."

The filmmaker is yet to finalise the leading man for the film but is in the process of locking one soon. Now let’s just wait for the release and fate of Super 30 and watch if the controversy would affect it.