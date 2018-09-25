Prankster Ajay Devgn is back to business, begins Taanaji

Prankster by heart, Ajay Devgn created chaos with his latest mischief. He tweeted Kajol’s number leaving everyone in a tizzy. But getting over the prank, Ajay is back to business. He has switched on his Taanaji mode for one of his most ambitious projects called Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior. After a series of speculations, the film has finally gone on floors.

View this post on Instagram #Repost @taanajithefilm ・・・ Taanaji releasing 22nd November, 2019. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Sep 24, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

The actor shared the first picture from the mahurat shot as he begins shooting for the movie on Tuesday. He is seen performing a puja with his director Om Raut, as the latter is seen holding the clapboard. Earlier, he had shared the first poster of the movie by revealing an interesting tidbit around the titular character.

Certain reports claim that even though the project has goes on the floors on September 25, Devgn will only start shooting for the movie in October. He had to undergo through several look tests to get the characterisation right and he even went through a couple of workshops to perfect the dialect. The period drama is being made on a large scale and hence, huge sets have been erected for the same in Mumbai.

The project marks Bhushan Kumar’s entry into the space of costume dramas and historicals, as he dons the producers’ hat. For those unware, Ajay Devgn will essay the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji Maharaj.