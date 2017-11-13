Prasoon Joshi backs Bhansali, says CBFC ‘has a lot of respect’ for him

Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been getting a lot of flak from activist groups and royal descendants of the Mewar family who are seeking a ban on the movie. He has been accused of distorting facts. However, Bhansali has found the backing of Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi who came out to say that the CBFC members have a ‘lot of respect’ for the director.

Prasoon Joshi came in support of Bhansali after BJP leader and CBFC advisory panel member Arjun Gupta wrote a letter to the Home Minister in which he demanded that Bhansali should be “tried for treason for distorting history."

“It’s unfortunate to see the personal point of view expressed by an advisory panel member of CBFC against Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By no means does it represent the point of view of CBFC as an organisation or of the CBFC board. We have respect for Mr Bhansali as an individual and artist,” Joshi told News18.

Newly appointed Film and Television Institute (FTII) chairman Anupam Kher kept mum about the controversy saying he has nothing to comment.

Gupta is the general secretary of the Uttar Bharatiya Morcha. He has accused Bhansali of trying to "malign Rani Padmavati's sacrifice" in his film. "The whole country, not just the Rajput community, is standing against it. He needs to be severely punished by being tried for treason for his attempt to distort history, so that in future any filmmaker is wary of these kind of projects," he was quoted as saying.

The BJP leader has also appealed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) "not to certify this film".

"I am fully confident that my letter will be taken into consideration, and a sedition case is run (registered) against Bhansali," Gupta said in his letter.

Padmavati is scheduled to release on December 1.​