Prassthanam motion poster: Sanjay Dutt holds the reigns of a powerful legacy

In the year 2010, Tollywood witnessed a story of power, vengeance, and legacy. Prasthanam was a political thriller which won various accolades, courtesy the performance of Sai Kumar as Loki. And now, we have a Hindi remake of the same, with Sanjay Dutt stepping in the shoes of the patriarch. A motion poster of the same has been released, with Dutt delivering a powerful dialogue, and it truly kickstarts the cinematic journey of the movie.

Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, chhinoge toh Mahabharat!

The original Prasthanam's theme stemmed from an old testament quote, "The sins of the father shall be visited upon the sons." The story involved power scuffles against the backdrop of a village, replete with businessman and politicians who play their respective roles in the corruption that happens on the grass root levels. Given the critical acclaim, it will have to be seen if the Hindi version and performances match up to that level.

Sanjay Dutt will reportedly be playing the lead part of Loki, while Ali Fazal will be the one reprising the role of Mitra, which was essayed by Sharwanand in the original. Manisha Koirala, after her brief yet impactful stint in the recently released Sanju, will also be seen playing a pivotal role. Our best guess would be the character of Savitri, which was played by Pavitra Lokesh in the original movie.

Apart from Dutt, Ali and Manisha, the movie also stars Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur, and the reigns of direction are being held by Deva Katta, who helmed the original.

It will have to be seen if Dutt will be able to grip his second innings with such powerful stories in hand. He is also gearing up for Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, apart from this one. He will also be seen in period drama Panipat, the multi-starrer Kalank, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera.