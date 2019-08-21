Prasthanam: Jackie Shroff's look from the political saga revealed!

Antara Kashyap August 21 2019, 4.14 pm August 21 2019, 4.14 pm

The first introductions of Jackie Shroff as Baadshah from the upcoming political thriller Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt has been revealed, and we must say, this might be the actor's fiercest look in his career. Dressed in a black kurta with long wavy hair, Shroff AKA Bhidu looks like a real badass in the poster. Prasthanam is a political drama that also boasts of a talented cast consisting of Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur among others. The film's teaser was released on Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday on July 29, 2019. The film will track the life of a politician and his relationships in his family.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff revealed his fierce look. The poster read that he was 'a loyal guard' of the Naidu family, who guarded their darkest secrets. Shroff can be seen carrying a weapon which makes him look more and more menacing. In another poster revealing the cast Jackie's character, Baadshah looked quite sober in comparison, with short hair and a light coloured Kurta. However, this poster reveals a completely different side of him. Does this mean that we will see a glimpse of the character's violent past? Or will we see Jackie becoming a fierce, and a little terrifying version during the film?

Check out the poster below: