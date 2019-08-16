Soheib Ahsan August 16 2019, 4.55 pm August 16 2019, 4.55 pm

For the success of any film, what it needs along with a good story is a good cast. It appears that the Hindi remake of Prasthanam is not lacking on that front. On Friday a new poster of the film was released. What was new about the poster is that it showed Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh alongside other important characters from the film. Even though all the characters had been previously seen in the teaser, the new poster shows the characters in a bold new light.

In the center of the poster is Sanjay Dutt with the same fierce expression as seen in the previous poster. Towards his left is Ali Fazal whose aggressive stance is aided by his rebellious expression. Behind Fazal is Manisha Koirala. Koirala can be seen standing brave and confident but her face tells the story of a woman who has survived a world of pain. On the right side of Sanjay Dutt is Satyajeet Dubey. Dubey has a more subtle and loyal stance suggesting his character to be calmer than the others. On the farthest right end is Jackie Shroff. He will be playing the role of a police inspector but in the poster, he can be seen dressed very smartly in ethnic clothes. Shroff has his arms crossed and his intense gaze rivals Sanjay Dutt's. The poster suggests that this cast is going to give audiences a good time.

Check out the new poster of Prasthanam below: