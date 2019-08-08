Soheib Ahsan August 08 2019, 5.45 pm August 08 2019, 5.45 pm

Sanjay Dutt might have been away from the big screen, but this has changed nothing for him. The actor shared a new poster of his character from the Hindi remake of Prasthanam. In the poster, he can be seen sitting on a chair. His stern and confident facial expressions prove that he is the perfect fit for the throne. It just goes on to show that his time away from the big screen has not rusted the actor's ability to fit and look perfect in the right roles.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's tweet below:

Produced by Sanjay Dutt's own production house, Prasthanam is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The Telugu film was directed by Deva Katta, who also directed the remake. It seems that there will not be many differences from the original version. Even Sanjay Dutt's character's name is Ketti Lokanatham Naidu, same as the name of the protagonist in the Telugu version. The story revolves around the jealousy, power play and drama that one can expect in a divided political family.

Talking about the film director Katta told PTI, "Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad." He also revealed that Sanjay Dutt was enthusiastic for this project since 2011, a year after the release of the Telugu Prasthanam. Katta added that he was motivated by Dutt's passion and undying interest towards this project.

Check out the teaser of Prasthanam :