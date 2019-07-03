Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 6.30 pm July 03 2019, 6.30 pm

After the remake of Arjun Reddy, another remake of a South film is on its way. The Telugu political action-drama Prasthanam has now made its way to Bollywood under Sanjay Dutt’s production house. The Hindi remake is being helmed by the Deva Katta, who also directed the Telugu version of the movie. Dutt recently shared a teaser of the movie on his social media, and by the looks of it, it appears impressive.

Check out Sanjay Dutt’s post here:

The teaser has Sanjay Dutt’s voice-over which says, “Haq doge to Ramayan Shuru hogi, chinoge to Mahabharat!” The plot of the original movie, by the same name, revolved around the complexities in relations of a political family. The Hindi version too won’t have many changes. “Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad,” the director told PTI.

Apparently, Dutt was really interested in the project and held on to it for a long time. The director also said, "Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side."

The movie went on floors on June 1, which also celebrates Dutt’s mother and late actress Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary.

Prasthanam will mark the coming together of Dutt and Manisha Koirala, who plays his on-screen wife. The movie also stars Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. According to the director, all the characters will be essaying a pivotal role and thus a good cast was required.