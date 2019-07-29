Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 7.55 pm July 29 2019, 7.55 pm

It was indeed a special day for actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday. Apart from the teaser launch of his next Prasthanam, it was also his 60th birthday. Sanjay Dutt, fondly known as Baba, is known to be humorous and frank in his conversations and his latest media interaction proved that the humour is still intact. During a media interaction on the occasion of his movie’s trailer launch, he got candid and shared his deep insight of him turning a ‘senior citizen’.

Check out the teaser here:

The actor joked, “Modi Ji has said that senior citizens get tax benefits and I think I have come in that bracket now.” While the audience, including the star cast on the stage, chuckled on his comment, a reported said that doesn’t he think 60 is too early for this and that he should probably wait till he’s 65 or 70, he was quick to answer back in the same joking tone.

Dutt responded saying, “60 is the retirement age for the bureaucrats as well.” Turning to his wife Maanyata Dutt he funnily asks, “I asked you (about the tax benefits) as well, right?” sending a loud cheer among the audience yet again.

The teaser of the movie looks exciting with a power-packed huge star cast and dramatic dialogues. The huge tika on Dutt’s head also reminds of his movie Vasstav, which was famous for the same thing. The movie is a remake of the Telugu flick of the same name and stars Ali Faizal, Amyra Dastur, Manisha Koirala and Chunky Pandey among others. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt (who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions) said in a statement, “We are proud to have Prasthanam as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser is our gift to Sanju’s fans and thanks to them for their tremendous love and support through his journey.”