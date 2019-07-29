Rushabh Dhruv July 29 2019, 5.55 pm July 29 2019, 5.55 pm

The only 'Khalnayak' of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen on the silver screen in Kalank, is now gearing up for his next titled as Prasthanam. And, as a treat to fans on his 60th birthday, Dutt dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film on Monday (July 29). This movie is Sanjay Dutt's first home production. Talking about the teaser, it has Sanjay Dutt’s voice-over which says, “Haq doge to Ramayan Shuru hogi, chinoge to Mahabharat!” A special mention to Sanju Baba's badass look which reminds us of Baba from Vaatsav! The plot of the film revolves around the complexities in relations of a political family.

Have a look at the trailer of the film below:

A remake of a South of the same name, the Hindi version won’t undergo many changes. “Fundamentally there are no changes to the story at all, except refining and polishing the canvas and all that. It is very relevant. I have rewritten the screenplay the dialogues were provided by Farhad,” the director told PTI.

Apparently, Dutt was really interested in the project and held on to it for a long time. The director also said, "Sanjay Dutt got interested in the project, which was in 2011-2012 within one-two years of (its) release. In between he went to jail and then came back and the follow up (from their end) was passionate regarding the film. I was interested because of the intensity of interest from his side." The film went on floors on June 1, which also celebrates Dutt’s mother and late actress Nargis Dutt’s birth anniversary.