Pre-Met Gala bash: Deepika Padukone lets her hair down, fans want more

The fifth-anniversary celebrations of Harry Josh Pro Tools saw a host of celebrities attending the event. Since 2005, Harry Josh’s parties have always been held before the Met Gala. This year saw the inclusion of our very own Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone. While she has plans to attend the Met Gala in New York, she managed to grab attention at the Harry Josh event.

#DeepikaPadukone 😘 A post shared by onlyheroines (@onlyheroines) on May 7, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

In a pair of flared jeans and black top, DP completed her look with a black shrug. Though she kept the makeup to a minimum, it was her smile which won shutterbugs over.

Deepika had made her presence felt at the Time 100 Gala for her work and also for her speech. At the Harry Josh Po Tools, Deepika’s hair got the most appreciation.

On Sunday, Deepika was seen at the Pre-Met Gala party, though without any path-breaking dress. Her hair was left with loose curls and many fans pleaded with designer Shaleena Nathani to keep it that way even for the Met Gala.

Following the Met Gala in New York, Deepika will head over to Cannes for the film festival. According to reports, the actress will walk the red carpet on May 10 and May 11.

We have no choice but to agree that Deepika undoubtedly looks better with her hair down. Though it is not certain what she’ll wear for the Gala tonight, let’s hope her hair is down!