Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 6.45 pm July 20 2019, 6.45 pm

It’s time Bollywood is being frequented by a stork. On July 18 Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades got blessed by a baby boy. Good news is in store for actor Amy Jackson too. The 2.0 heroine is expecting her first child. And to celebrate her upcoming motherhood, she posted a picture of her flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. However, her happiness got sore when this post got trolled.

The fitness enthusiast wrote along with the picture, “Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester.” While many including her celebrity friends and fans gave her a thumbs up, there was one who played nasty. Replying to her post, a troll questioned, “Is it a legal requirement now for all pregnant women to post photos of themselves cradling their belly with two hands? Women never did this....ever....until a few years ago. Must be a new law.”

Not in a mood to spare anyone, Amy had a prompt reply to the troll. She wrote, “Cradling my bump makes me feel calm and connected to my baby. Unfortunately for you, you’ll never get to experience that because you’re a di*k. Sorry, I mean you have one.” Good one Amy!

Amy is having this baby with partner George Panayiotou. The duo got engaged on New Year, Jan 1, 2019. Her man is the son of British businessman Andreas Panayiotou. He is a hotelier himself and owns a chain of hotels.