Pregnant Amy Jackson is engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 12.01 pm May 06 2019, 12.01 pm

Amy Jackson may not have had a successful career in Bollywood, but she is a hit down South. Her filmy career is going exceptionally well given that she is doing films with the biggest stars including Rajinikanth in 2.0. However, she has put a break on her career. Reason: Pregnancy. Amy Jackson is pregnant with boyfriend George Panayiotou's baby. It was on April 12 that she announced her pregnancy by putting up a picture of her baby bump. Now, we learn that she is engaged to George.

Thanks to her Instagram stories, we got a sneak-peak into her fun engagement. It took place in London amidst friends and family. Music, booze and lots of fun; Amy and George's engagement looked nice and cozy. Amy was dressed in a singlet, flowy black and white gown. Obviously, she was the happiest as she grooved with her now fiance and celebrated their love. Not to miss her cute little baby bump.

George Panayiotou is a British multi-millionaire. Before her relationship with George, Amy was supposedly dating Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite him with a film titled Ek Deewana Tha. To mark their love, they even got their hands inked with each other’s name. But not every love story is as permanent as a tattoo. Now the ink is gone and both of them have moved on with their respective lives. Amy is now engaged to George and is expecting their first child while Prateik is married and enjoying marital bliss.

Amy and George make for a beautiful couple. We now look forward to their wedding. Not sure if it will happen before the birth of baby though! Let's see...