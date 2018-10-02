Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia to face off in court soon

Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were once IPL’s hottest couple up. That was until 2014 when a bitter battle took over. In June of 2014, Preity filed a complaint against her then boyfriend and co-owner of Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab alleging that he molested and abused her during a match. She added that Wadia even threatened her during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings on May 30, 2014. Now, 5 years after the incident, they may face each other in court.

In September this year, Ness Wadia filed a petition in the Bombay High Court requesting that the FIR filed against him by his former girlfriend be quashed. Based on Zinta’s FIR, the police filed a chargesheet against Wadia, who is currently out of bail. According to his bail conditions, he is required to seek the court’s permission every time he needs to travel overseas.

The division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre at the Bombay High Court have asked both parties to settle the matter. In August this year, Zinta’s lawyer argued that they’re trying to solve the case but have not reached a conclusion yet. Her lawyer also added that as part of Zinta’s conditions to close the case, she wants an apology from Wadia for the incident. However, Wadia’s lawyer says he will not offer an apology to the actress.

"Just finish it off now," Justice More said before summoning the former couple before the court on October 9.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is happily married to US citizen Gene Goodenough since February 2016 even as Ness Wadia’s private life is closely guarded.