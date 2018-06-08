Preity Zinta follows the trend, adds hubby’s initials two years after marriage

Bollywood stars are trend-setters and fans cannot have enough of what they do and who they wear. But it isn’t just fashion and lifestyle we’re talking about here. Ever since newly-weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja added one another’s initials to their respective social media accounts, it has become a trend of sort.

Now, actress Preity Zinta has added her husband Gene Goodenough’s first initial ‘G’ to her social media name. Yes, her name has been changed to Preity G Zinta on both Twitter and Instagram. It’s indeed sweet of Preity to have taken this step, but this step has come after two years of wedded bliss.

We think Sonam and Anand have become the ultimate trendsetters and are inspiring others to follow suit. A follower tweeted ‘Kya baat hai’ to Preity and she replied in a sassy way that post marriage she decided to take one G from her husband’s name and one G is Goodenough for her. Check out the tweet here:

After marriage I decided to take the G from my husbands name. One G is Goodenough for me 😘 Ting https://t.co/9j6rBdqpxi — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 6, 2018

For those unaware, the actress had kept her wedding with Gene Goodenough a secret for a while. She married him on Feb 29, 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In a recent Facebook interaction, the actress spoke at length about her relationship. She revealed that she met him in Santa Monica in LA some six years back and they dated for a good five years before settling in matrimony.