Preity Zinta, Kim Kardshain and more go the BIKINI way on 4th of July

July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States and looks like few from the Kardashian and Jenner clan along with one of our Bollywood beauties are celebrating the day in their own patriotic-bikini way. Don't believe us? Here is proof:

Kim Kardashian

The bombshell Kim Kardashian celebrated 4th of July in a way which literally grabbed everyone’s attention. The 37-year-old mother of three sucked on a phallic shaped red, white and blue popsicle while wearing a swimsuit of the American flag.

She posted two photos on her Instagram stories that are bound to get fan pluses exploding like fireworks. The reality star is seen wearing a plunging one piece that shows off her massive cleavage to full effect. Kudos to the risk-taker!

Preity Zinta

The 90s actress who has sort of settled abroad after marrying husband Gene Goodenough took the internet by storm by wearing a funny outfit, which had bikini printed on it. Have a look at the picture above and you’ll have a good time giggling for sure.

Kendall Jenner

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Relaxing on the couch, wearing a milky white coloured bikini, the babe is seen starring at one and all. And that’s how she spent her Independence Day, the BOLD way.

Kylie Jenner

surprise! happy 4th KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

Must say this babe did three things in one go. Wore a bikini, celebrated Independence day and also promoted her brand. The picture above is the mirror image of what we are trying to convey.

So, was it 4of July or a Bikini day? We wonder...