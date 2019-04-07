Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, says her travel was smooth

Subhash K Jha April 07 2019, 1.03 pm April 07 2019, 1.03 pm

Preity Zinta has made it to the headlines and not for a good reason. We recently reported about how she created a ruckus at the Mumbai airport when she was stopped from boarding a GoAir Plan. Apparently, Ness Wadia, her ex-boyfriend, has put a blanket-ban on Preity’s travel on any GoAir flight. "The GoAir staff did everything possible to stop her from boarding the flight even after issuing her a boarding pass," had said a close friend of Preity. Now, we have received a response from GoAir's spokesperson who has completely denied this incident in a statement.

The statement reads, “On 30th March, Ms. Preity Zinta reported at the airport at 07:50 hours to board GoAir flight G8-381 from Mumbai-Chandigarh which was scheduled to depart at 08:35 hours.Her ticket PNR: E6UD9J had 4 passengers including herself and they were booked to travel economy class. She was assigned seat 13 F.Ms. Preity Zinta boarded the aircraft at 08:06 hours.

She was not stopped by GoAir staff at any point. Her travel was smooth and uneventful and she reached Chandigarh as per her travel plan.There were other film stars too on board G8 381. Flight G8-381 departed 2 minutes early at 08:33 hours. GoAir staff did not interact with her at any given point in time. Ms. Preity Zinta was booked twice in the past on GoAir flights but she did not show up. (Chandigarh to Mumbai. PNR: E4Q37P. Flight: G8-382. 2nd April 2019. Status: NOSHOW. Mumbai to Jammu. PNR: FC3S2H. Flight: G8-287. 8th November 2018. Status: NOSHOW.)”

We reached out to Preity Zinta for a comment. While she refused to comment and share details, she stands by her story.