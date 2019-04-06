Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at the airport

Subhash K Jha April 06 2019, 8.30 pm April 06 2019, 8.30 pm

Preity Zinta, the owner of IPL team, Kings XI Punjab, has been travelling a lot these days, hopping from one city to another catching on the matches. But on April 1, the actress was in for a rude shock when she reached the Mumbai airport to board a flight to Delhi to witness her team's match in Mohali. When she reached the GoAir check-in counter at Mumbai airport she was told she can't board the flight. GoAir which is owned by Preity’s former boyfriend Ness Wadia has allegedly put a blanket-ban on Preity’s travel on any GoAir flight.

A source close to Preity narrates what actually happened on April 1. “Preity had barely slept the night before as she was attending a fashion event in Mumbai. She rushed to the airport to catch a Jet Airways flight to Delhi which was cancelled. So she booked herself into a GoAir flight. Little did she know what awaited her. She was told she could not board.”

Not one to take such an arbitrary rejection lying down, Preity apparently created a huge ruckus at the GoAir counter. A close friend of Preity's reveals, “She refused to budge from the counter until her boarding pass was issued. One of GoAir’s ground-staff nervously confided in Preity that they had a standing instruction to not allow Zinta to board any GoAir flight.”

The animosity between Zinta and Ness Wadia goes back to 2014 when Preity had filed a case against Ness Wadia for allegedly abusing her at the Wankhede stadium. The case was on until recently when Preity dropped legal proceedings against her former boyfriend.

According to a close friend of the actress-entrepreneur, “It is being said that she dropped her case against Ness Wadia voluntarily. But she did it only because Ness’s father called her and requested her to drop the case. She did it out of respect for the senior Wadia. And this is how Ness Wadia repays her.”

Adds the friend, “The GoAir staff did everything possible to stop her from boarding the flight even after issuing her a boarding pass. She was having breakfast with Dia Mirza in the airport lounge when the staff came to announce the final boarding call. While Dia got up to leave with her breakfast unfinished, Preity was told to take her time by the staff (in an attempt to delay her from boarding). Preity would never travel by GoAir if given a choice. This time her flight got cancelled and she had to reach Mohali for her own match. But to be prevented from boarding a flight just because the scion of the Wadia group wants it that way, is pretty much a low-blow to Preity.”