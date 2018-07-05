Preity Zinta's bikini affair with the American Flag is 'goodenough'

The 4th of July may not have been good enough for President Trump, all with the fiasco of no celeb traction at the White House Concert, but one of our chirpiest Bollywood babe surely had a gala time. We are talking about the pretty Preity Zinta who was in the US on the day of their Independence Day, and donned an American flag bikini which was truly 'good enough' for her. Well, the 'not exactly bikini' was gifted to her by her husband Gene Goodenough, and let's just say, we quite like it.

The bikini is sexy, and of course, the lady in it too. Chummas to you Preity, we miss your radiant smile on the big screen. But if your life is 'good enough', we aren't complaining, pretty woman.

Preity was last seen in Welcome To New York, a comedy ship of stars which sank without the slightest of noise. Her next is Bhaiyyaji Superhit with Sunny Deol, however, there is no buzz on the same, for now. Let's wait for an announcement, shall we? Any hint of Preity's comeback would be 'good enough' for us.