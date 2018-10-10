Preity Zinta’s case against Ness Wadia quashed

A molestation case filed by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta against industrialist Ness Wadia, for an incident that allegedly took place during an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match in 2014, was put down by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The judgement comes two days after the court had asked Preity to consider ‘finishing off’ the case. The actor and the industrialist were asked to appear before the court on Wednesday for the verdict.

Reports suggest that Preity was willing to settle the matter if Wadia was ready to apologise. However, Wadia’s lawyer had stated that the industrialist is not ready to apologise.

The alleged incident dates back to May 30, 2014 when Preity lodged an FIR against Wadia at the Marine Drive Police Station. While recording her statement, Preity had said that Wadia was abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when she asked him to calm down as their team was winning. He, however, allegedly abused her and even molested her by grabbing her arm, which even caused ‘injury marks’. The actor even submitted four pictures which show ‘bruise-like’ marks on the right arm.

Later, Wadia approached the court for the case to be cancelled. He claimed the case arose out of ‘personal vengeance’ and that the incident was merely a ‘misunderstanding’.